Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

MAS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

