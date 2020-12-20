Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Sidoti increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6,140.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

