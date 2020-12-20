Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,918 shares of company stock valued at $686,732 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.