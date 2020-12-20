MetaHash Tops 1-Day Volume of $277,478.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $277,478.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00139719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00174815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00118942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00075094 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,436,085,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,342,953 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

