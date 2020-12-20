MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.95 Billion

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post sales of $15.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.73 billion and the highest is $16.17 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $61.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.92 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE MET traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,359,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

