Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,568.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $22,568.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00142315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00745631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00170787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375212 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,367,017,788 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161,808,221 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.