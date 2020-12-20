Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $12.27 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $102,527.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

