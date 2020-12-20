Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 91,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.