Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.15% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9,222.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 266.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 110,468 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

