Morgan Stanley Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

