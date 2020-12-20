Morgan Stanley Increases Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $100.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,624 shares of company stock worth $9,018,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

