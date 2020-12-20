Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

