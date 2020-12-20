Morgan Stanley Sells 44,052 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $380.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.68 and its 200 day moving average is $333.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

