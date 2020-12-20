MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Shares Up 10.1%

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s stock price shot up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.40. 166,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 28,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

