National Bank Financial Cuts Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

TSE CAS opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.86. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$17.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.