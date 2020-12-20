National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

RHUHF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

