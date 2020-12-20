nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 6.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.62. 1,402,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 581,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,004,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

