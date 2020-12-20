Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Cap of $17.13 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $17.13 million and $166,767.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,209,161 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

