NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.23

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 9921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in NIC by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NIC by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

