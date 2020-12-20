NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGOV has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIC stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

