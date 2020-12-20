Niobio Cash Trading Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $38,329.36 and $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

