Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,326. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.