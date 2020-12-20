Northland Securities Lowers Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

