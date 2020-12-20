NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

