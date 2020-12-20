Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 31,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £51.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.97.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

