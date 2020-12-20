Oppenheimer Comments on Outset Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outset Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE OM opened at $53.33 on Friday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

