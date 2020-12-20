Oprah Winfrey Sells 203,705 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,474,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.