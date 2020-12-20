Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $54,819.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00139610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00740366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00174678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00370003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00118661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.