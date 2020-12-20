Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Otonomy stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

