Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Up to $2,055.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,055.00, but opened at $2,145.00. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) shares last traded at $2,095.00, with a volume of 24,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,859.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

