ParallelCoin (DUO) 1-Day Volume Hits $170.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $236,561.08 and approximately $170.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 49.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

