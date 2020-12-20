Particl 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,628.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $10,628.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005527 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,735,283 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,352 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

