PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

