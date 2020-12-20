Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $101.00 at Bank of America

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

PENN stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,914 shares of company stock worth $29,732,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $56,572,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

