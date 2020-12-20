Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,102. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 966,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

