Perry A. Karsen Sells 88,764 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

