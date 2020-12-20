Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Phreesia worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Phreesia by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 71,232 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 23.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 138,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 42.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Phreesia by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,431 shares of company stock worth $2,413,792. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

