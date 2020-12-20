Piper Sandler Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $105.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMND. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

LMND stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $111.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $518,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,341.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 779,494 shares of company stock worth $62,609,632 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

