PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $23.99 million and $1.09 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034510 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002093 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,967,706 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

