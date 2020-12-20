Pmeer (PMEER) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Day

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00140886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00748364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00169071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00378060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00121657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00075252 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

