PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

