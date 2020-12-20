PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

