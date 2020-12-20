Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $79.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 837,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,049. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.