Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Provention Bio stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,137 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

