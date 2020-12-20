Proximus’ (BGAOY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Proximus has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.