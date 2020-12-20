Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $1.91 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $307,895.83 and approximately $5,877.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00141971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00745123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00170373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075307 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

