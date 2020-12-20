Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

