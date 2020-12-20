Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $905.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $1,935,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

