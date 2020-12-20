Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 27.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.