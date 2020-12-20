Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Gap Up to $48.05

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.05, but opened at $50.00. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 101,973 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £96.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47). Also, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

